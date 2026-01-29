Coast Guard Conducts Icebreaking in New York Harbor and Hudson River

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively conducting icebreaking operations in New York Harbor and the Hudson River in response to worsening ice conditions caused by prolonged extreme cold and Winter Storm Fern.

Ice conditions have developed and expanded quickly across New York Harbor and the Hudson River, with significant ice formation now affecting the waterway from New York Harbor north through the Hudson Valley. Shore and drift ice are present throughout the area, and forecasts indicate continued ice growth over the coming days as cold temperatures persist.

“Winter brings freezing temperatures and ice formation on New York waterways, which can adversely impact safe navigation, winter fuel deliveries, and public transportation,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “Our crews are working around the clock to keep waterways as safe and navigable as possible while coordinating closely with our partners.”

The Coast Guard’s highest priorities remain responding to maritime distress calls and facilitating the safe movement of critical commercial traffic that supports the region’s economy and daily needs. Icebreaking efforts are concentrated on key waterways essential to the continued delivery of fuel, heating oil, and other vital commodities and services, while also reducing the risk of flooding by managing ice formations in rivers.

Icebreaking assets currently operating in the area include:

CGC Penobscot Bay - 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tug, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey

CGC Sturgeon Bay - 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tug, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey

CGC Hawser - 65-foot harbor tug, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey

“Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OP RENEW) is how we bring together our authorities, capabilities, and partnerships to support Northeast communities during the harshest winter conditions,” Andrechik said. “Even as we manage challenging ice conditions, the Coast Guard remains fully capable and committed to fulfilling our mission and supporting the communities in which we serve.”

At this time, all ports within the Coast Guard Sector New York area of responsibility remain open. If you have questions regarding ferry services, please visit Service Alerts - New York City Ferry Service.

The Coast Guard continues to closely coordinate with state and local partners and the maritime industry to monitor impacts to navigation, commerce, and public transportation, while remaining postured to provide assistance as conditions evolve. Home heating oil supplies in the region are reported to be stable, and the Coast Guard will continue to work to ensure energy reliability for Northeast communities.

Mariners are urged to exercise extreme caution, monitor weather and ice conditions, and report navigational hazards to the Coast Guard.

Sector New York has issued a Marine Safety Information Broadcast, attached to this press release.

These efforts are part of OP RENEW, the Coast Guard’s regional operation across the Northeast to help ensure communities maintain access to critical supplies, including home heating oil, throughout the winter season.