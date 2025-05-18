Coast Guard Investigates Fires in Puerto Rico

The US Coast Guard Sector San Juan marine investigators and vessel inspection teams are investigating two separate and unrelated vessel fires in Puerto Rico.

Both vessel fires were successfully extinguished, and there are currently no reports of marine pollution or reported injuries in either case.

The most recent vessel fire occurred Saturday morning aboard the M/T Scot Stuttgart, a Marshall Islands flagged 383-foot chemical tank ship, while the vessel was moored at Puerto Nuevo Channel’s N Wharf.

At 3:43 a.m., Sector San Juan watchstanders received an initial notification of the incident reporting a port generator fire in the vessel’s engine room. The crew reportedly used the ship’s installed fire suppression system to extinguish the fire.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., dense black smoke was reportedly observed in the same engine room. Suspecting the fire had reignited and as a precaution, the crew reportedly isolated the space, and the vessel’s installed fire suppression system was used for a second time. Following the second attempt, responding local firefighters confirmed the fire was successfully extinguished.

The first vessel fire occurred Friday night aboard the ferry vessel Breezy Point while moored at the Vieques pier after arriving from Ceiba with passengers onboard. At 9:15 p.m., Sector San Juan watchstanders received an initial notification of the incident reporting a port engine room fire aboard the vessel and that all passengers onboard were safely disembarked from the vessel. The vessel crew reportedly used a portable fire extinguisher that was deemed ineffective and proceeded to activate the vessel's installed system, which successfully extinguished the fire.

Fire Department crews arrived on scene to assess the safety of all spaces. The passenger vessel Breezy Point has a maximum capacity of 249 passengers and conducts routine round-trip voyages between the municipalities of Ceiba and Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Capt. Luis J. Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, said: “Each of these vessel fires warrant investigations to learn causative factors and prevent future incidents from occurring with potential risk to human lives and impacts to Puerto Rico’s maritime transportation and marine environment. I commend the crews from both vessels for their initial actions that led to the fires being extinguished, as well as the efforts of responding firefighting crews, which collectively led to preventing the loss of life and averting a more catastrophic outcome.”



