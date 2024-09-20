Coastal Contracts Orders Subsea Support Vessel Pair in China

Malaysian shipowner Coastal Contracts Bhd on Thursday placed an order with Chinese shipbuilder Fujian Funing Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group, for a pair of 85-meter subsea support/maintenance vessels.

The vessels, each with 22-meter beam, 8-meter depth and 6.2-meter structural draft, will primarily support subsea maintenance, pipeline installation, marine cable laying and submarine resources exploration.

The ships will be classed by ABS and meet the requirements of DPS-2, FFV1 classification notation,