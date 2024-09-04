Cobham Satcom Debuts New Maritime Safety Terminals

Designed for the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Cobham Satcom’s two new satellite Safety Terminals are prepared for new generation safety services from maritime satellite service providers, Inmarsat Maritime (SAILOR Fleet C) and Iridium (SAILOR 7200 GMDSS).

The new products for the new satellite-based safety services with voice, messaging and data functions from Inmarsat and Iridium can integrate the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system, and the Ship Security Alert Systems (SSAS) into a single product, providing an all-in-one safety solution with a low total cost of ownership, Cobham Satcom said.

Cobham Satcom’ said its new compact Safety Terminals feature a high-performance omni-directional, low-profile antenna with efficient power usage while the SAILOR user-interface ensures intuitive and effortless operation and easy installation.

“The safety of seafarers is our highest priority, so we are excited to take the lead in enabling Inmarsat’s and Iridium’s advanced new features and functionalities including voice distress alerts all contributing to getting timely and effective support to vessels during emergencies,” said Henrik Fyhn, VP & Product Line Director Maritime, Cobham Satcom. “We are committed to leveraging our history and technology leadership to deliver the highest reliability for Inmarsat’s and Iridium’s new safety services.”

"Inmarsat and Cobham Satcom have a longstanding commitment to prioritizing the safety of seafarers," said Peter Broadhurst, Senior Vice President of Safety and Regulatory at Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company. "Our latest collaboration not only continues this tradition but elevates it by integrating cutting-edge technology with globally trusted and reliable services. Fleet Safety service enabled by the SAILOR Fleet C Maritime Safety Terminal is designed to provide unparalleled proactive safety solutions, ensuring that seafarers and ship operators have the utmost confidence in their safety while navigating the seas."

“Today, we focus on delivering the highest reliability for GMDSS. The innovative new safety suite introduced for Iridium Certus makes it the companion of choice by fleets and service providers for VSAT and LEO Ka/ku band services,” said Wouter Deknopper, Vice President, Maritime, Iridium. “The SAILOR 7200 GMDSS terminal and SAILOR 4300 L-band with its GMDSS add-on unit, is essential to this and supports the unique all-in-one capabilities and truly global coverage of the Iridium network. We are looking forward to offering it to our customers as we prepare to enter an exciting, more flexible new era for maritime safety communications.”