Cocaine Hidden in Marine Engines from U.S.

July 21, 2025

Source: ABF

The Australian Federal Policy (AFP) has charged two men for allegedly trying to take possession of 140kg of cocaine hidden inside two marine engines.  

Investigations began in October, 2024, when Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in Brisbane detected a large quantity of plastic-wrapped blocks inside two wooden-crated marine engines. The engines, each weighing about 4.5 tonnes, arrived from the United States.

AFP officers removed the cocaine, replaced it with an inert substance, and inserted the new blocks back inside the engines.  

Two men are alleged to have retrieved the blocks and have now been charged.

The amount of cocaine equated to about 700,000 street level deals.

