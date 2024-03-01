Cochin Shipyard Cuts First Steel for SAMSKIP's Zero-emission Containership

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard has cut first steel for the first vessel in Samskip's new series of zero-emission, autonomous ready shortsea containerships.

The first of two contracted vessels, Samskip SeaShuttle, will also be among the world's first zero-emissions short sea container vessels fueled by green hydrogen.

The 135-meter-long containerships were ordered by marine robotics specialist Ocean Infinity for scheduled delivery in 2025 and will be operated under long-term charter by Rotterdam-based shipping company Samskip on its west European routes. The 500 TEU vessels are slated to be commissioned for service between Oslo and Rotterdam.

ABB has been contracted to deliver a power, propulsion, and automation system for the groundbreaking newbuilds.

In zero emissions mode, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year through the use of 3.2-megawatt (MW) hydrogen fuel cells, though the ships will also be equipped with diesel electric propulsion plants as backup. Each will also achieve zero emissions operations in ports through the use of green shore power, Samskip said.

The project is supported by the Norwegian government's green funding program ENOVA, which aims to assist in the adoption of sustainable, innovative technologies for emissions-free transport.