COLI Transports Shiploader and Related Project Cargo to Rotterdam

After 2.5 months of engineering and logistics preparation, COLI Shipping & Transport successfully delivered a second hand shiploader and related project cargo from Hamriyah, UAE, to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The project was handled by COLI’s Istanbul Team.

The main unit, a 15.5 x 8 x 8.4 meter shiploader, was initially surveyed by a local team of engineers that the company deployed in the UAE to make sure all hydraulics and steering gear were in order.

In two days, the cargo was moved from a laydown area located near Hamriyah Port and prepared for lifting and transport, including handling local customs clearance. COLI’s team then loaded the cargo onto trailers, transporting it to a carefully selected vessel.

Upon arrival at the Rotterdam terminal, the team had arranged for the cargo to be transhipped to a barge and delivered to the consignee’s terminal in Rotterdam.

All units were successfully delivered in sound condition.

The entire operation, from the day of loading at UAE up to the cargo’s arrival at the Rotterdam terminal, took 27 days. With the exception of import customs clearance in the Port of Rotterdam, all related services were provided by COLI’s team.