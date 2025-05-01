Collision Highlights Need to Protect Hudson-Athens Lighthouse

On April 30, 2025, a barge pushed by a Carver Companies tugboat made contact with the historic Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, damaging the dock and the stairs to the building.

The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, a vital aid to navigation and a symbol of the region’s maritime history, sits in the middle of the Hudson River between the City of Hudson and the Village of Athens. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was recently named one of the “11 Most Endangered Historic Places in America” by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

No injuries were reported in the collision, and the U.S. Coast Guard was notified. The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society (HALPS), which owns and maintains the lighthouse, responded quickly to assess the damage. Initial inspections confirmed significant structural impact to the lower access area.

The lighthouse, which continues to serve as an active navigational aid for river traffic, has long required critical restoration work due to the exposure to harsh weather and river currents. The increased size of commercial ships has had the unintended consequence of scouring and exposing the wooden pilings of the lighthouse too, causing its continued destabilization.

“While it’s always disheartening to see damage to such a treasured landmark, we recognize that accidents happen,” said Kristin Gamble, President of HALPS. “We’re grateful to Carver Companies for their transparency in acknowledging the incident and for their integrity in stepping forward to take responsibility for damage done. Their willingness to become a partner in the long-term restoration of the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse speaks volumes about their commitment to the river and the communities along its banks.”

Carver Companies was made aware of this incident on Wednesday morning. “We then contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and our partners at the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society to coordinate remedial steps. These include installing a temporary dock and repairing the stairway beginning today. Importantly, the lighthouse structure itself remains undamaged. We recognize the historical significance of this landmark and are committed to addressing the matter responsibly,” said Brian Moore, General Manager of Carver Marine Towing. “The incident appears to have been weather related. However, the tugboat captain has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

HALPS is currently leading a comprehensive restoration initiative to stabilize and preserve the lighthouse for future generations. The organization urges community members, supporters of historic preservation, and government partners to rally behind the effort to ensure the lighthouse remains a safe and enduring fixture on the Hudson River.



