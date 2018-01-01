NYK Study on Avoiding Collisions

NYK and NYK Group companies MTI Co. and Japan Marine Science released partial findings of a study on collision risk judgement and the autonomous operation of vessels.

Representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), and three partner manufacturers (Tokyo Keiki, Japan Radio, and Furuno Electric) were in attendance when the findings were released.

This entire study includes development of (a) functions to facilitate judgement related to avoiding risk of collision with other vessels; (b) remote operations by land operators; and (c) devices related to AR (augmented reality) of nautical instrument information, with the aim to pursue safe operations and reduce officer workload. This study was selected by MLIT for its “2016 Support Projects for R&D in Advanced Safety Technology of Vessels.”

NYK reported on its process in developing (a) functions to facilitate judgement related to avoiding risk of collision. Using the large ship-handling simulator at Japan Marine Science Inc., NYK accumulated data on how experienced captains of large merchant vessels avoid the risk of collision, and then digitalized that data.

Usually, officers make a prediction, a judgment of the risk of collision based on their own experience, but each person’s sense of danger differs. The usage of accumulated data to develop common standards will help officers to appropriately judge risk and prevent collisions.