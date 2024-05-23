Columbia Shipmanagement Opens Office in Dubai

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), member of Columbia Group, is stepping up its presence in the Middle East with the launch of a new office in Dubai.

Building on its 45 years of shipmanagement expertise, the strategic expansion will complement CSM’s existing operations in Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening the shipping industry and fostering partnerships across the region.

The new office will offer the full spectrum of the Columbia Group integrated maritime services with diverse support to all its stakeholders as well as full ‘second party’ technical and crew management services.

CSM Dubai will offer vessel digitalization and optimization services through Columbia’s platform, in addition to procurement, training, catering, crew welfare and newbuilding consultancy. It will also act as a springboard for the new entity’s expansion into the luxury aviation, super yacht, and cruise management sectors in Dubai.

Xanthos Kyriacou, Regional Managing Director at Columbia Group, said: "Dubai’s role as a dynamic maritime center and our established relationships in the area make it the ideal setting for our new office.

“The city's prime location enhances our connectivity with key players in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Moreover, Dubai's advanced logistics infrastructure and the presence of a diverse maritime community with cutting-edge facilities, all align perfectly with our goals to evolve and lead in supporting local partners through our maritime services platform.”



