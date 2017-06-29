USCG Vice Commandant Visits Fairbanks Morse

On June 21, Fairbanks Morse hosted U.S. Coast Guard Vice Commandant, Admiral Charles Michel at its facility in Beloit, Wisc., where the USCG second in command was briefed on the company and viewed the manufacturing line that will build the engines to power the Coast Guard’s newly awarded Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC) for decades to come.

The highest ranking officer of the U.S. Armed Forces to visit Fairbanks Morse in modern history, Admiral Michel met with employees and took a tour of the power solutions provider’s facilities, which included a briefing on its strategy for growth as well as an update on research and development efforts.

An example of Fairbanks Morse’s latest developments is the Trident OP, a next generation opposed-piston engine set to be in December of 2017, and the first new engine the company has developed in 50 years.

Fairbanks Morse has a long partnership with the USCG, having made the Opposed-Piston engines on the 378’ Hugh Endurance Cutters (WMEC) and the 140’ Icebreaking Tugs (WTGB). The recently awarded OPC program is the first time in 30 years that Fairbanks Morse has sold a new engine into the Coast Guard.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the Vice Commandant to pay us this visit,” said Deepak Navnith, VP of Operations at Fairbanks Morse. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to host 30th Vice Commandant Admiral Charles Michel in our Beloit facility.”