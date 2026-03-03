Marlink Rolls Out Fleet-Wide Multi-LEO Hybrid Connectivity Service

Marlink has introduced Sealink Multi-LEO, a hybrid connectivity service providing a single, fully managed data allowance across the Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit satellite networks, with additional LEO networks to be added in the future.

The service integrates high-throughput, low-latency LEO connectivity into one commercial and operational framework, offering shipowners and operators a single monthly subscription covering multiple satellite solutions. Marlink said the approach is designed to reduce the operational, technical and commercial complexity of managing parallel satellite services while improving availability and resilience across global trading routes.

Sealink Multi-LEO delivers a single data allowance across multiple LEO networks and is intended to mitigate geofencing constraints and maintain service continuity in areas of geopolitical risk.

It also combines multiple LEO networks to increase redundancy and integrates security through Marlink Cyber’s unified solutions portfolio. Data packages ranging from 500 gigabytes to 10 terabytes are available.

The service can be deployed on a vessel-by-vessel basis or configured with pooling models that allow data allowances to be shared across multiple vessels within a fleet. This structure enables operators to align connectivity consumption with operational profiles while maintaining a consistent service experience.

Carrier-agnostic and cyber-secure by design, Sealink Multi-LEO dynamically selects networks based on performance, coverage and availability. Marlink said this orchestration supports service continuity across regions and routes, helping to maintain digital performance for business-critical applications and crew connectivity.

“With Sealink Multi-LEO, we are bringing together leading LEO networks into a single, fully managed service model that simplifies operations while delivering the performance and resilience our customers expect. Built on Marlink’s long experience of network orchestration, Sealink Multi-LEO serves as a new generation of connectivity, ensuring LEO services are delivered in a way that is operationally consistent, secure,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime at Marlink.

Marlink said Sealink Multi-LEO’s capabilities are already being applied in large-scale maritime connectivity programs. In February 2026, the company announced the deployment and integration of Multi-LEO connectivity for CMA CGM as part of a resilient network architecture supporting the group’s global maritime fleet.