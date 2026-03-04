Glamox to Light US Navy’s Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship

Glamox, a leading lighting companies, has secured a contract from Austal USA to supply exterior and interior LED marine lighting for the future USNS James D Fairbanks (T-ATS 13), the latest Navajo-Class (T-ATS) Towing, Salvage, and Rescue ship being constructed for the US Navy (USN). This new contract brings the total to three T-ATS ships that Glamox is lighting for Austal USA. Previously, Glamox was awarded contracts to light five T-ATS vessels from Bollinger Houma Shipyards.

For the future USNS James D Fairbanks, Glamox will supply 914 lights. They include navigation lights, floodlights, explosion-proof lighting, deck lighting, and lights for the interior of the vessel – from rooms, corridors and stairwells to crew quarters. The lighting will be delivered in Spring 2026 and fitted by Austal USA at its shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

T-ATS vessels will provide ocean-going towing, salvage and rescue capabilities to support fleet operations. They have a multi-mission common-hull platform capable of towing USN ships and will combine the capabilities of the retiring Rescue and Salvage Ship (T-ARS 50) and the Fleet Ocean Tug (T-ATF 166) vessels. The T-ATS series will be able to support current missions, including towing, salvage, rescue, oil spill response, humanitarian assistance, and wide-area search and surveillance.

The T-ATS vessels may also enable future rapid capability initiatives, such as supporting modular payloads with hotel services and appropriate interfaces. Their large, unobstructed 6,000 square feet (557 square metres) of deck space allows for the embarkation of a variety of stand-alone and interchangeable systems.

In addition to the T-ATS series, Glamox worked with Austal USA to supply lights for the auxiliary floating dry dock medium (AFDM) and navigation lights for the USN’s Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700-class vessels.