Commander of Royal Canadian Navy Visits Geoje Shipyard

On November 10, Vice Admiral Angus Topshee, the 38th Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard and discussed Canada’s upcoming submarine acquisition project.

This visit marks a significant step in the bidding process for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), in which Hanwha Ocean is actively participating.

During the visit, Hanwha Ocean introduced the KSS-III Batch-II submarine, a model that the proposed KSS-III CPS for CPSP is based upon.

Hanwha Ocean provided Admiral Topshee with an opportunity to have a first-hand experience in witnessing Hanwha Ocean’s submarine construction capabilities. VADM Topshee had an in-depth briefing from Hanwha Ocean on its original design and construction process of the KSS-III Batch-II submarine.

Hanwha Ocean highlighted that the KSS-III CPS is the only model capable of meeting all High-Level Mandatory Requirements. Additionally, the company outlined plans to enable independent submarine maintenance through transfer of technology, allowing In-Service Support (ISS) capabilities to be established in Canada.

Charlie SC Eoh, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hanwha Ocean stated, “The CPSP project is not only about delivering a submarine built in Korea to Canada; it represents a milestone for long-lasting partnership that will promote economic, industrial, and defence cooperation between two nations”.

Hanwha Ocean recently submitted a proposal in response to Canada’s Request for Information (RFI) for the CPSP and has been collaborating with local Canadian industry to lay foundation in advancing submarine maintenance and technology transfer initiatives. Last May, Hanwha Ocean was the only company from the Republic of Korea to have participated in CANSEC 2024, Canada’s largest defense exhibition, where it showcased the outstanding capabilities of the KSS-III Batch-II.

Hanwha Ocean is developing a tailored training program for submarine operation, maintenance, and local workforce development, optimized for the Royal Canadian Navy’s unique requirements and operational environment.

This visit held particular significance as it took place just one day before Canada’s Remembrance Day on November 11, honoring the sacrifices of Canadian service members.

“It was a great pleasure for Hanwha Ocean to host VAdm Topshee at our shipyard. The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project is an important part of our company’s expansion into North America along with other activities such as the recent acquisition of Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania. Through projects like CPSP, Hanwha is committed to establishing a robust and long-term presence in Canada that will create jobs and growth and accelerate the country’s defense capabilities,” said Eoh.





