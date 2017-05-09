New Commanding Officer at USCG Sector North Carolina

Coast Guard Capt. Jerry Barnes assumed command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday.

Barnes reported to Sector North Carolina after serving as the 5th Coast Guard District's chief of prevention.

Barnes, a specialist in marine safety, security, environmental protection and marine transportation system management, previously served at the Marine Safety Center in Washington, D.C., Sector Hampton Roads, in Portsmouth, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Fla., various staff positions at the 5th Coast Guard District, and aboard a 210-foot medium endurance cutter home ported in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Barnes, a native of Raleigh, N.C., is a licensed professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia . He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1992 and the University of Michigan in 1996, where he obtained advanced degrees in naval architecture and marine engineering and mechanical engineering.

Barnes' military decorations include three Coast Guard Meritorious Service Medals, two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, the Coast Guard Achievement Medal, a Commandant's Letter of Commendation, several unit and team awards, and the Marine Safety Insignia.

Barnes' predecessor, Capt. Patricia Hill, is retiring to spend more time with her family.