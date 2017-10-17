Mackay Communication, Inmarsat Partner

Related News

US Charters Cruise Ship to House Hurricane Relief Workers

The U.S. government has chartered another commercial cruise liner to serve as a floating hotel for relief workers in the U.S.

Newest Outpost for US Crude Exports: India

India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping…

DNV GL Rolls Out Electronic Certificates Across Entire Fleet

In a first for the ship classification industry, DNV GL has commenced the roll out of IMO compliant electronic class and…

USS Iwo Jima and USS New York Underway

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, Adm. Phil Davidson, has ordered the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious…

AkzoNobel Cargo Tank Coating Wins Innovation Awards

AkzoNobel said it scooped two honors at the recent ICIS Innovation Awards for the Interline 9001 ultra-performance cargo…

Semi-submersible Crane Vessel Hermod Retired

Heerema Marine Contractors said its semi-submersible crane vessel Hermod will retire at the end of this year after nearly…

Market Snapshot: Offshore Outlook

Notwithstanding the recent surge in crude oil prices, it isn’t lost on anyone that the offshore oil exploration business is…

Venkatraman Sheshashayee Resigns as CEO of Miclyn Express

Venkatraman Sheshashayee (Shesh), Chief Executive Officer of Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO), will relinquish his position at the end of March 2018.

SUNY Maritime College to Host LNG Conference

As demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) grows, so does the need for LNG carriers. Many shipping companies in recent years…

Davie Launches Resolve-Class Naval Support Ship

Davie Shipbuilding announced that during the weekend it launched the largest naval vessel ever to be delivered from a Canadian shipyard – on time…

BMT Debuts VENARI-85 MCM Concept Design

BMT has launched VENARI-85, a new mine countermeasure (MCM) concept design said it be capable of clearing mines faster over…