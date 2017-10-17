Mackay Communication, Inmarsat Partner
Mackay Communications Inc., a worldwide marine electronics and airtime service provider, has announced it has signed a partner agreement with Inmarsat (LSE: ISAT.L) to distribute its award-winning Fleet Xpress service to the global maritime market including deep sea vessels, commercial fishing, oil and gas, defense, and cruise-passenger lines. Mackay will offer a complete end-to-end Fleet Xpress package including the full range of Fleet Xpress airtime service options and choice of approved antennas. The partnership will also include a global 24/7 installation and service agreement; leveraging Mackay's technical expertise to support the rapidly growing installation and conversion opportunities for Fleet Xpress systems in ports worldwide.
Fleet Xpress customers will benefit from Mackay’s expertise in satellite communication systems and reputation as a turn-key integrator for new-build and retro-fit customers of all vessel classes. Mackay’s dedicated Satellite Services Division provides 24/7 technical system support, consolidated billing, and a team to advise on terminal and airtime plans to match client requirements and budget.
Combining Inmarsat’s cutting-edge technology with Mackay’s extensive marine and offshore customer base, solution-focus integration expertise, and worldwide service, is a powerful formula to enhance the adoption of Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress service.