Cheniere Partners Completes Train 4 at the Sabine Pass LNG

Cheniere Energy Partners has announced that Substantial Completion of Train 4 of the Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana (SPL Project) was achieved on October 9, 2017.

Commissioning has been completed and Cheniere Partners' EPC partner Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 4 to Cheniere Partners.

Under a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with GAIL (India) Limited, the date of first commercial delivery for Train 4 of the SPL Project is expected to occur in March 2018, upon which the SPA's 20-year term commences.

Over the last 17 months, Cheniere Partners and Bechtel have declared Substantial Completion on four liquefaction trains at Sabine Pass.

With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 4 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere Partners and its affiliates.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P., Cheniere Partners owns 100% of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

The Sabine Pass LNG terminal includes existing infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), two marine berths that can accommodate vessels with nominal capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 Bcf/d.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P., Cheniere Partners also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.