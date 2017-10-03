Australia Hosting World for Sea Power Conference

The Royal Australian Navy is hosting the biennial Sea Power Conference with senior naval delegations from around the world descending on Sydney for three days of discussions and Navy-to-Navy engagements.

Run alongside the Pacific 2017 international maritime exposition, Sea Power Conference is Navy’s premier gathering of naval chiefs and this year will explore the broad theme of ‘The Navy and the Nation’, focusing on maritime identity, the significance of maritime economics and use of the oceans.

Delivering the keynote address at the welcome breakfast, the Prime Minister, the Hon Malcolm Turnbull, said Sea Power Conference was a hallmark event for Defence and Australia.

“This is a crucially important gathering and it comes at a time of enormous investment by Australia,” Prime Minister Turnbull said.

“I trust all those visiting Australia for this conference will make the most of the opportunities that both Sea Power Conference and Pacific 2017 has to offer.”

Delegates will engage on matters of mutual interest, further trans-national naval ties to strengthen stability in the region, and see the best of Australian Defence industry and the newest capabilities on offer to modern navies.

The Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Tim Barrett said this week is critical for deepening relationships between nations and the industries which support the naval endeavour.

“Pacific 2017 in conjunction with the Sea Power Conference is taking place at one of the most significant times for this nation,” Vice Admiral Barrett said.

“Australia is currently undertaking the most ambitious re-capitalisation of its naval fleet since the Second World War and building a national enterprise for shipbuilding and sustainment.

“The next few days affords us the opportunity through our conversations to foster a greater understanding between Defence and industry and between our regional partners to have far-reaching discussions on matters of global importance.

“This congress allows us to reflect, to challenge and to consider what the national naval enterprise of the future must become and the changes we need to make to meet the challenges of the dynamic environment in which we operate.”

Sea Power Conference and the Pacific international maritime exposition run 3 to 5 October.