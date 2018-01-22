Transas Conference to Plot Industry’s New Course

Moving from smart talk to practical solutions and learning from other industries will be the twin themes of an industry event scheduled for Vancouver in March. Technology will be an enabler, but the maritime industry will have to be prepared to change its model to be a candidate for a smarter digital future.

Meeting the real enterprise challenges blocking shipping’s digital journey is the focus for the Transas Global Conference 2018, whose ‘Enterprise Change’ agenda brings together global business leaders, technology disruptors, academics and the visionaries of maritime in a unique forum exploring the practicalities of digital implementation. Over the course of three days, speakers will consider how the digital business models that have transformed global industries can be harnessed within maritime to build competitive advantage, increase revenue and ensure safety at sea.

TGC ’18 takes place at the Marriott Parq Hotel Vancouver, Canada, 6-8 March. The conference will discuss three elements of change: the economic factors around the business model and operations; the technologies that are available; and the impact on the human element.

The opening keynote will be provided by Transas CEO Frank Coles who says, “We have had enough talk about autonomous ships and now we need action: action in the operational business model; action in the delivery of technology tools; and a commitment to the relationship between the human and the machines.”

“New technology is fundamentally altering the relationship between man and machine,” adds Coles. “The maritime industry needs to be open to fresh ideas, understand the benefits of the digital solutions available, and be prepared to learn from outside its own experience how to maximise the benefits of technology investments. Without a change in attitude, cyber security is weak, technology investments are wasted, and we are simply papering over the cracks.”

In the opening ‘Change: Business Model or Technology’ session, industry stakeholders from the economics and finance sector will join ship management and supply chain experts to discuss how technology and shippers are disrupting the maritime industry and changing current business models. Speakers include Mark O’ Neil , President of Columbia Shipmanagement; Kris Kosmala from AI-recognition supply-chain solutions provider Quintiq; and Christopher Rex, Head of Research, Danish Ship Finance.

In session 2, ‘The Automated Operations Eco System’, Lloyds List’s Richard Clayton will moderate a panel debate featuring David Christie, SVP, Corporate Maritime Quality Assurance of Carnival Corporation, Joern Springer, Senior Director and Head of Fleet Support Centre from global container shipping company Hapag Lloyd, and Ulf Siwe, Communications Officer for the Sea Traffic Management (STM) Validation project.

An event highlight is sure to be provided in session 3, ‘Man or Machine’, where the keynote will be given by Capt. Harry Nelson, Director CL Max Consulting and former Airbus Operational Advisor to Product Safety, in a joint presentation with Rama Myers, VP for Aviation of AI technology specialist Seeing Machines focusing on the wider application of AI. Moderated by Neville Smith, Director of Mariner Communications, the session will be continued by a panel discussion where Harry Nelson and Rama Myers will be joined by Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director, QHSE and Training, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group and Brian Luke, President, Bluewater Crew Training.

The guest keynote in the final session of the first day will be presented by Glen Hiemstra, the acclaimed futurist, who has advised professional businesses and governments on technology innovation for two decades.

The final day of the conference agenda will be dedicated to explaining the A-Suite, the new Transas’ AI-powered cloud solution that promises a step change for vessel operational efficiency, plus other solutions in the THESIS portfolio.