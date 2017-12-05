Marlink Acquires Radio Holland's Connectivity Business

Marlink and Radio Holland have concluded a partnership agreement whereby Marlink has acquired Radio Holland’s connectivity business.

According to the partners, the deal strengthens Marlink’s position in maritime VSAT, while Radio Holland will be the preferred global sales and service partner offering Marlink’s satcom connectivity portfolio in combination with its maritime electronics solutions. Furthermore, Radio Holland and the Marlink Group, including Telemar, will intensify their existing cooperation in NavCom sales and servicing.

Marlink will manage connectivity contracts as well as the 24/7/365 operations and support for Radio Holland customers through its network operations and customer support centers. Radio Holland customers will benefit from multi-band connectivity services, such as maritime VSAT service Sealink. Radio Holland will be the preferred global partner for Marlink’s connectivity portfolio and will continue to focus on providing NavCom, onboard ICT and Maintenance solutions.

Erik Ceuppens, CEO of the Marlink Group, said, “Radio Holland’s customers will experience a seamless transition to Marlink’s network, where they will enjoy the best-in-class maritime VSAT service of the industry together with a rich solutions portfolio designed to support vessel operational efficiency, crew welfare, remote ICT management and security.”

“By strengthening our partnership with Marlink we can bring even more connectivity innovations to customers worldwide,” said Paul Smulders of Radio Holland Group. “It is a logical addition to our strategy innovation focus of providing the shipping industry with remote monitoring and IT onboard solutions, through our global service network. It’s all about better serving our customers with innovative solutions and applications that enable digital vessel operations and help ship owners lower the total cost of ownership.”