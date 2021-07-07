Conrad to Build Damen Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

U.S. shipbuilder Conrad Industries has signed a license agreement with the Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group to build two Damen Multi Cats 3013 for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

The two vessels covered by this agreement will be the first Damen Multi Cats to be built in the U.S. Fully compliant with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stability criteria, the versatile Multi Cat is the ideal platform for dredging support operations.

"This is a milestone moment for the U.S. shipping industry and our company," said Lasse Patterson, CEO, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. "The Multi Cats will give us the ability to dredge with enhanced operating efficiencies needed to maintain our shorelines and waterways."

With its large winches and deck cranes, the Multi Cat can perform a wide range of tasks including handling submerged and floating pipelines as well as anchor handling and logistics supply. Large tank capacities onboard will ensure the Multi Cats can also supply dredgers with the required replenishments.

According to Damen, the Multi Cat brings efficiency to a project, eliminating the need for assorted floating support equipment such as derrick barges, tow boats and anchor barges. It also increases operational safety of operations, enabling hose and pipe maintenance works to take place securely on deck reducing the risk of man overboards compared to standard industry methods utilizing floating pontoons.

Damen sales manager Daan Dijxhoorn explained the process of building under license saying, “These Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) licensing agreements are a means by which U.S.-based operators are able to access Damen’s proven vessel portfolio in a manner fully compliant with the Jones Act. License holders construct the vessel themselves in the country, drawing upon Damen’s experience in the engineering and production of the platform and on Damen’s support throughout the building process.”

DTC support is tailored to the yard’s requirements. Assistance can be anything from provision of initial drawings to the supply of parts packages to on-site consultancy. Damen designs built under license in the U.S. cover a wide range of vessels types including those operating in the harbor towage, terminal operations, offshore and dredging sectors.

Construction of the first Multi Cat will begin on July 13, 2021.