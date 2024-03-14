Conrad to Build Another US Navy Berthing Barge

U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command has exercised an option with Conrad Shipyard to build another Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barge.

The award is a $18,484,619 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for the detail design and construction and includes exercise of a design changes option.

Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. The new barge will be delivered to Norfolk, Va.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and maintenance. Each is capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms and lounge areas.