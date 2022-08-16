Conrad Industries' Backlog Soars $199m in 1H '22

During the first six months of 2022, Conrad Industries, Inc. added $198.8 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $60.8 million added to backlog during the first six months of 2021. Conrad’s backlog was $245.1 million at June 30, 2022, the second-highest backlog in our company’s history, $148.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $170.9 million at June 30, 2021. Since the end of the second quarter the company has signed an additional $34.9 million in contracts.