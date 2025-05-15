Conrad Industries' First Quarter Income Up From 2024

Conrad Industries has announced today its first quarter 2025 results with a net income of $3.9 million compared to $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2024.

During the first three months of 2025, Conrad signed $67.3 million in contracts in its new construction segment compared to $51.8 million added to backlog during the first three months of 2024. Conrad’s backlog was $292.0 million at March 31, 2025, $293.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $247.3 million at March 31, 2024.

The company also announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to purchase up to $2.0 million of its common stock. The company plans to use cash on hand or generated from operations to purchase the stock.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore supply vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.



