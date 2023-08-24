Conrad Launches YRBM Vessel for the US Navy

On August 14, Conrad Shipyard launched the first Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barge under construction for the U.S. Navy ahead of scheduled delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

Conrad is currently under contract to build five YRBM barges, which provide a temporary home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and maintenance.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms and lounge areas.

The barges are being constructed at Conrad’s Amelia facility in Louisiana.