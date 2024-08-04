Conrad Shipyard Hosts Ceremony for First-of-class US Navy Barge

Conrad Shipyard held a ceremony at its shipyard in Amelia, La. recognizing the first-of-class yard, repair, berthing, messing vessel (YRBM) it is building for the U.S. Navy.

Scheduled for delivery to the Navy in San Diego later this year, YRBM-57 will serve as pierside living accommodations for U.S. Navy sailors. It is capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms and lounge areas.

Conrad senior vice president and Director Dan Conrad said, “When Conrad was awarded this contract in 2022, my father and Conrad Chairman, Johnny Conrad, told our management team that this was our opportunity to give back to American sailors who sail into harm’s way. He framed it as a thank you for their service and sacrifice. We have several armed service veterans on our shipbuilding team, and Johnny’s remarks caught fire among our workforce. There was 100% buy-in.

“The result is a YRBM built to a level of quality and an attention to detail unrivaled in shipbuilding. We are proud to build first-class accommodations where sailors can comfortably work, relax, sleep, eat and exercise while their ships are under repair, and before they return to the rigors of life at sea.”

On hand for the July 26 ceremony were U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Navy Program Executive Officer Captain Gregory Mitchell, and U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Troy Carter.

The Louisiana congressional delegation in attendance emphasized the importance of Conrad’s workforce. “Let me thank the guys in hardhats,” said Senator Cassidy. “They are participating in protecting the United States of America.”

Representative Graves added, “This community, this small town loves the United States military. They love the United States of America, and we have the know-how to do things like this.”

Congressman Carter finished his remarks by saying “At Conrad Shipyard, your work is not just about building ships – it’s about delivering quality, safety, and reliability in every project. It is because of your hard work, your ingenuity, that American grit, that we are here today.”

“What you do out here matters,” added PEO Captain Mitchell, explaining that YRBM-57 will eventually be located in Japan to provide a place for our sailors to live overseas.

Dan Conrad said, “And so, bravo zulu…that’s Navy-speak for well done to our entire shipbuilding team. We commend the extraordinary men and women of Conrad for your dedicated and tireless work on YRBM-57. You are a great example of when talent and purpose come together.”