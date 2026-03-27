Damen Delivers Second Combi Freighter 3850 to Reederei Bernd Sibum

On March 25, Damen Shipyards Group delivered the second of four Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 to Reederei Bernd Sibum following successful sea trials in Shanghai. The vessels are being constructed at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China. The first vessel, delivered at the beginning of February, is currently on its maiden voyage, bound for Norway with a project cargo.

The new generation CF 3850 vessels are designed for high efficiency. In their standard form the vessels are able to sail on 100% biofuel and are prepared for hybrid propulsion. Reederei, Bernd Sibum, however, has received funding from the German Government, which has enabled it to invest in adding further sustainable features to its vessels.

Reducing environmental footprint

The NaMKü (Nachhaltige Modernisierung von Küstenschiffen/sustainable modernization of coastal ships), awarded by the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV), aims to reduce the environmental footprint of short sea shipping. The green modifications of these vessels are jointly funded by the NaMay program and the vessel owner, with Mare Trust AG, Oldenburg, Germany, taking the lead on the equity side.

As a result of this, the four vessels will feature hybrid propulsion with a PTO/PTI system, providing the opportunity to sail with zero emissions for a period of time, as well as shore power connection capabilities when in port.

Additionally, the vessels will have Econavina Ventifails fitted, which are expected to reduce fuel consumption by a further 12.5%. The first vessel is scheduled to undergo this process at Damen Shiprepair Harlingen shortly after arrival in Europe.

Cost-efficient commissioning

For the project, Damen undertook Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing of the onboard systems and automation. With this, Damen connects the actual hardware to be used in the vessels to a simulated, virtual environment. This enables safe, repetitive testing, adjustment and validation prior to construction, resulting in efficient commissioning and ensuring the vessel meets expectations from the outset.

The CF 3850 vessels are also being installed with Damen Triton. The loT system collects and analyses data from thousands of sensors located around the vessels. This allows the operator to optimize sailing in real time, and provides feedback that Damen uses to inform the ongoing evolution of its designs over successive generations.