Conrad Wins US Navy Barge Building Contract

Louisiana shipbuilder Conrad Shipyard has emerged as the winner of a nearly $19 million contract for the detail design and construction of a new Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft for the U.S. Navy.

YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad said its design incorporates functional spaces which allow the sailors to work, sleep and eat comfortably.

The $18,988,990 firm-fixed-price contract is for one YRBM accommodation barge, but includes options for up to eight, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $142,906,420. The contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with six offers received.

Work for the initial award will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. But, if all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.