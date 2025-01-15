Construction of Damen’s First Cutter Suction Dredger in Azerbaijan Well Underway

The first cutter suction dredger to be built in Azerbaijan, Damen Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 650, is progressing according to schedule, with a planned delivery later in 2025.

Baku Shipyard is building the CSD 650, with the design of the dredger and its materials package delivered by Damen Shipyards Group.

The dredger, which will be ready later this year, will be operated by the Port of Baku, a transport hub on the western shore of the Caspian Sea.

Named Engineer Soltan Kazimov, the vessel will be performing maintenance dredging duties in the port.

While Baku Shipyard has built a wide array of vessels over time, this is the first cutter suction dredger to be built in Azerbaijan.

All steel work is being carried out by the yard according to the Damen design.

The materials package delivered by Damen to the yard include the main components such as the dredge pump and the operating cabin.

The CSD 650 is a stationary dredger designed to work at a dredging depth of between -3 m and -18 m.

The 700 kW cutter power and 1,825 kW dredge pump power combined with the impressive 63 m swing width ensure efficient dredging operations.

“We are very happy to work together with Baku Shipyard. The cooperation with the yard team is excellent, and that is reflected in the high quality of the dredger. The professional team has taken up the project brilliantly, and the quality of the output is impressive.

“We are delighted that the dredger is progressing the way it is, especially considering that it is the first that the yard has built. We are looking forward to the commissioning of the dredger and delivery to the Port of Baku,” said Alexander Shamray, Damen Sales Manager.