Construction of Multipurpose Vessel for Smit Lamnalco Starts in Turkey

OSD-IMT recently completed the design of a new multipurpose vessel for operator Smit Lamnalco, a design for a MPV 4600 to be built in Turkey at Uzmar Shipyards.

Signature features of the new design include a large (185 sq. m.) working deck area, in combination with an offshore rated crane of 6.5 ton @18.5 m. The DP2 vessel will be equipped for deck-cargo runs, towing operations, diving support, facilitating ROV operations and transferring crew and pilots. It will be able to perform standby and rescue tasks, emergency towing, firefighting and dispersant spraying operations and shall be fitted for oil recovery operations.

The MPV 4600 is designed to offer spacious accommodation for 20, with much attention targeting crew comfort; Its forward hull shape has a deep forefoot with fine waterline entry angles to prevent slamming in head sea conditions. The hull-integrated sponsoons, a large skeg and a roll reduction tank reduce rolling motions in beam sea conditions.

The multipurpose vessel will be equipped with two main engines, each delivering 2900kW at 1000 rpm to 3.0m CPP azimuth thrusters, allowing for a free running speed of 13.5 knots. An e-motor connected to a Power Take In on one of the main thrusters adds to fuel efficiency when the vessel is in stand-by mode. The overall configuration allows for the ship to be operational and remain offshore for up to 40 days.

The IMO Tier III prepared MPV 4600 for Smit Lamnalco is scheduled for delivery in March 2022.