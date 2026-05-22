Incat Crowther Designed Passenger Ferry Sets Sail in the US Virgin Islands

Spirit of 1733, a new EPA tier 4 compliant 104-foot (32-meter) passenger ferry designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther for the U.S Virgin Island’s Department of Public Works has entered service. The new vessel is operating on a busy tourist and commuter route between Red Hook on the island of St. Thomas and Cruz Bay on the island of St. John in the U.S Virgin Islands.

Named after a historic slave rebellion on the island of St. John in 1733, the USCG Subchapter-K approved vessel will join two existing Incat Crowther-designed 28-meter passenger ferries that have been operating on the route for over a decade.

Built by Gulf Craft LLC in Louisiana, USA, Spirit of 1733 has been designed with accessibility, performance and passenger comfort in mind and is capable of transporting up to 300 passengers at speeds of up to28 knots. The vessel is equipped with the latest diesel engine emission control technologies in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 4 standards.

The air-conditioned main cabin features seating for up to 202 passengers, including five dedicated wheelchair-accessible spaces, two ADA-compliant bathrooms, and a fully enclosed luggage room.Integrated side boarding ramps are provided to ensure safe and efficient boarding and disembarkation.

The upper deck offers spacious outdoor seating for up to 100 passengers, while the wheelhouse provides the captain with an excellent line of sight, 360-degree visibility, and wing helm stations to assist with safe docking operations.

© Incat Crowther