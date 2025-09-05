Construction Starts for World’s First Ammonia-Powered Container Ship

Yara Clean Ammonia, together with Yara International, CMB.TECH and North Sea Container Line, has marked the official start of construction on Yara Eyde, the world’s first container ship powered by renewable ammonia.

The steel cutting ceremony, held earlier in September, represents a major milestone in efforts to decarbonize short-sea shipping and demonstrate the viability of ammonia as a low-emission fuel.

Set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route, the 1,200 TEU vessel will connect industrial clusters in Northern Europe with sustainable logistics solutions. The ship is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly compared with conventional fuel-powered container vessels.

The vessel is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

“This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonization. Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia.

“Yara Eyde is a perfect example of how close collaboration across the value chain can bring cutting-edge technology into commercial operation and deliver tangible benefits for cargo owners and customers alike,” added Bente Hetland, CEO of North Sea Container Line.