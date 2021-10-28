More than 100 Containers Lost from Zim Kingston

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

More than 100 containers have been lost from a fire-stricken containership off British Columbia, well above original estimates, the Canadian Coast Guard said.

Initial reports indicated that the Malta-flagged Zim Kingston lost roughly 40 boxes near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, on October 22, after heavy weather caused the vessel to list 35 degrees while traveling from Busan, South Korea to Vancouver, Canada.

A fire that broke out on board on October 23 led to the loss of additional containers, and by Wednesday the Canadian Coast Guard said the number of lost boxes has risen to 109. While the blaze has been brought under control, officials said the number of lost containers could potentially climb further.

Contents of the overboard containers include toys, clothing, automotive parts, appliances, industrial parts and furniture, the Canadian Coast Guard said. Two are believed to contain hazardous materials.

Responders expect that some of the containers have sunk, and environmental teams will assess for potential impacts. Several of the containers have washed ashore in remote areas of Vancouver Island, but none are hazardous.

Zim Kingston is currently anchored several miles off the southern coast of Vancouver Island with tugs and other response vessels standing by. There have been no reported injuries or oil spills.

The ship's charterer ZIM said a crew will go on board to assess the vessel and cargo situation, as authorized by the Canadian authorities, to bring the ship to an unspecified port to unload the cargo and assess damages.

