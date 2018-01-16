Navios Maritime Containers Acquires Boxship

Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it has acquired the Navios Felicitas, a 2010-built, 4,360 TEU containership for a purchase price of USD 11.45 million.

The vessel was delivered to Navios Containers’ fleet in December 2017.

Navios Containers financed the acquisition of the vessel with cash on its balance sheet and $6.0 million of bank debt under one of its existing credit facilities.

Following this acquisition, Navios Containers controls 21 vessels, totaling 88,820 TEU.