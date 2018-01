Related News

Keppel Explores Sale of Jack-up Rigs to Borr Drilling

Singapore yard Keppel Corporation is considering a sale of jack-up rigs to Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Ten Institutes Join the Nereus Program

Ten new research institutes from Europe, North America and Australia have joined the Nereus Program research partnership, bringing the total to 17.

Tug Explosion Kills Three in Kentucky

A tug boat explosion has left three people dead and numerous others injured on the Tennessee River in Calvert City, Ky. Authorities said the tug was undergoing repair…

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

Hospital Ship Sunk in Bristol Channel a Century Ago

One hundred years ago tomorrow (January 4) the sinking of a hospital ship by an infamous German U-boat commander caused outrage across Britain.

NEXT GENERATION Marine Power & Propulsion Conference

The NEXT GENERATION Marine Power & Propulsion Conference is being held at the Grand Harbour, Southampton on April 18 and 19, 2018.

Coast Guard Cutter Elm Heads to Baltimore for Overhaul

The 20-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm is scheduled to make its way to the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore this month…

Philippines' Duterte Green Lights China's Sea Research

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally made a decision to let China conduct scientific research off the Philippines’ Pacific coast…

Carl Vinson Strike Group Departs for Deployment to Western Pacific

More than 6,000 Sailors assigned to Carl Vinson Strike Group ships and units departed the U.S. West Coast, Jan. 4-5, for…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…