Containership Drops 26 Boxes in Storm Eunice

The Dutch coastguard said on Saturday it was trying to locate 26 empty shipping containers lost on the North Sea during Storm Eunice on Friday.

Panama-registered container ship Marcos V lost the 40-foot (12-meter) containers around the Dutch Wadden islands while en route to Germany in heavy winds, the coastguard said on its website.

So far, none of the containers have been found.

The coastguard is using helicopters and a emergency towing vessel in the search, while ships in the area have also been notified to keep a look out, it said.





