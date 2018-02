Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2006-built vessel “New Jersey” for demolition, on an “as is where is” basis, with delivery due to the buyer by mid-March 2018, for approximately $9.67m.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sale of two Post-Panamax container vessels, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of eight container vessels (four Post-Panamax and four Panamax).