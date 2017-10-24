Marine Link
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Pirates Kidnap Crew from Containership in Nigerian Waters

October 24, 2017

© Angelika Bentin / Adobe Stock

© Angelika Bentin / Adobe Stock

Six crew from a German container vessel have been kidnapped in Nigerian waters, a shipping company said on Tuesday.
 
Four of those taken are Filipino, and one is a Ukrainian national, according to the Philippines department of labor and Ukrainian foreign ministry.
 
Kidnapping for ransom is a common problem in parts of Nigeria. A number of foreigners have, in the last few years, been kidnapped in the Niger Delta, source of most of the crude oil which is Nigeria’s economic mainstay.
 
“The vessel was attacked by pirates on early Saturday morning when it was approaching one of the ports of Nigeria,” said a spokesman for Peter Doehle Schiffahrts KG.
 
“Six of the crew were taken off the ship and they are now held by kidnappers in Nigeria,” he said. There were no German nationals among the kidnapped but the spokesman declined to say where those abducted were from.
 
Those kidnapped comprise four Filipinos, one Ukrainian and one Hungarian, officials from the countries involved told Reuters.
 
At the time of the statement there was no official contact with the kidnappers and the vessel had moved away from Nigerian waters with the 12 remaining crew safe, the spokesman said.
 
“The top priority is to try and establish contact with the kidnappers and try to have a quick and safe release of our seafarers,” he said.
 
Germany’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
 
Four of the six abducted crew members are Filipinos, the Philippines labor secretary told Reuters.
 
An official at Ukraine’s foreign ministry said preliminary information indicated a Ukrainian citizen was among those kidnapped. He gave no further details.
 
One Hungarian national was also taken, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the rescue operations.
 
The Hungarian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi, Paul Carsten, Pavel Polityuk, Karen Lema and Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News