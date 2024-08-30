Containership Strikes Tall Ship at Berth in Australia

A Singapore-registered containership allided with an iconic training tall ship at berth in Australia's Port of Fremantle on Friday, causing damage to both vessels.

The 332-meter box ship Maersk Shekou was proceeding into the harbor under pilotage, assisted by four tugs when it struck the STS Leeuwin II, which was at berth.

Two night watch crew members on board the 55-meter tall ship were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the 26 crew members on board the containership are unharmed.

The allision caused the mast of STS Leeuwin II to collapse and resulted in damages to the Maersk Shekou’s hull. The allision also brought damage to the berth and the roof of the WA Maritime Museum. No pollution has been reported.

STS Leeuwin II is a three-masted barquentine built to a design by local naval architect Len Randell by Australian Shipbuilding Industries Pty Ltd (now BAE Systems Australia) and launched in 1986. Based in Fremantle. it is operated by Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation, a non-profit organization that runs youth training voyages along the West Australian coast

"Our foremost priority is to support our injured crew, our thoughts are with them and we will do all possible to assist them with a speedy recovery," the Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation said in a statement. "The vessel is dismasted, this will result in a pause in our sailing program for the near term. When we can safely assess her, we will be putting together a plan to rebuild."

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it is in contact the with containership's manager as well as the Fremantle Port Authority while an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Maersk Shekou is currently moored at berth in the Fremantle Container Terminal to assist with the investigations by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Fremantle Ports.