Diana Containerships Sells Sagitta and Centaurus

Diana Containerships announced that it has signed, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, two Memoranda of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the m/v Sagitta and the m/v Centaurus, each a 2010 built containership for $12.3M each.

The Company expects the Vessels to be delivered to the buyer at the latest by April 27, 2018.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sales of two Post-Panamax container vessels and one Panamax container vessel, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 6 container vessels (4 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Last month, Diana Containerships sold the 2006-built vessel “ New Jersey ” for demolition, on an “as is where is” basis, with delivery due to the buyer by mid-March 2018, for approximately US$9.67 million.

In January 2018, the company sold two vessels - m/v March and the m/v Great - each a 2004 built containership, for an aggregate price of US$22.0 million to an unaffiliated third party.