Marine Link
Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Hapag-Lloyd Recycles Three Containerships

September 26, 2017

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd

Liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has sold three of its older containerships for green recycling in China and Turkey.

The three vessels, Deira, the Najran and the Sakaka, have been part of the Hapag-Lloyd fleet since its merger with UASC at the end of May, and will now be transferred to shipyards in China and Turkey that are specially equipped and certified for safe and environmentally sound recycling. 

The ships have a capacity of 4,101 TEU each and were delivered to UASC from Japanese shipyards in 1997 and 1998. Hapag-Lloyd said the ships are being taken from the market as they no longer fit with its portfolio, as the company continues to implement its internal Ship Recycling Policy adopted in May 2014, whereby ships which are no longer needed must be recycled in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. 

“As one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies, we are aware of our ecological and social responsibilities,” said Anthony Firmin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd. Hapag-Lloyd is thus taking a pioneering role here. In 2015, the Company sold 16 of its fleet’s older units, which were also disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News