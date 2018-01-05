Marine Link
Aqueos Wins GoM Contract

Subsea services provider Aqueos Corporation said it has been awarded a major contract for a large pipeline installation project located in the Gulf of Mexico.

 
Aqueos said the contract, which commenced in December 2017 and will be completed in the first half of 2018, will support shallow-water pipeline installations in water depths up to 100 feet. The work scope will utilize the Aqueos diving support vessel (DSV) SPLASH, with surface dive teams utilizing its jet propulsion and built in NITROX diving system.
 
The project will be supported by Aqueos’ project management team based in Broussard, La.
