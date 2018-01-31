Marine Link
Wednesday, January 31, 2018

General Atomics Wins Navy Contract

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 31, 2018

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) won a contract from the U.S. Navy through the Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) to develop advanced, high energy density capacitors for use in High Power Microwave (HPM) systems.  GA-EMS is applying advanced technologies to create high energy density capacitors that will enable the deployment of HPM systems on smaller and more tactically relevant Navy platforms.

GA-EMS is leading the research, development and demonstration of high energy density capacitor technologies that enable more powerful, compact system designs for a broad range of next generation land and sea-based platforms and directed energy applications. GA-EMS has successfully demonstrated pulsed power capacitors that offer record-breaking energy content of more than 415 kJ in a single capacitor, breaking previous records by more than 20%. 

