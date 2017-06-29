Marine Link
MOL Bags Yamal LNG Charter Contract for Four Ships

June 29, 2017

Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has  announced that the company had signed a long-term charter contract for four LNG carriers with the tank capacity of 174,000m3, which will be delivered and serve on Yamal LNG project in 2019 and 2020 onwards, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL. 

 
The four contracted carriers will serve as a transport of LNG transshipped by the project from Europe.
 
While demand for LNG transport will greatly grow, by leveraging experience and know-how as owners of one of the world's largest LNG carrier fleets and its management company, MOL Group continually takes a proactive stance in meeting customer needs in an appropriate manner and providing high-quality LNG transport services.
 
MOL did not provide any additional info on the vessels.
 
Yamal LNG is a proposed liquefied natural gas plant at Sabetta, north-east of the Yamal Peninsula, Russia. The project is expected to cost US$27 billion.
 
