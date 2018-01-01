Total Extends Energy Scout PSV Contract

Norwegian shipowner Golden Energy Offshore Services has been awarded a contract extension for one of its platform supply vessels with Total in Nigeria.

The company announced end of June 2017 to have entered into a contract with Total E&P Nigeria for the PSV Energy Scout - for a firm period of 3 months + optional periods of 3 months each.

The Company announced extension end of September 2017.

Energy Scout contract is now further extended in Direct continuation present firm contract and vessel now firm until 1st April 2018 + optional periods of 3 months each thereafter.