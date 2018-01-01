Marine Link
Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Total Extends Energy Scout PSV Contract

January 1, 2018

Energy Scout. Photo: Golden Energy Offshore

Energy Scout. Photo: Golden Energy Offshore

 Norwegian shipowner Golden Energy Offshore Services has been awarded a contract extension for one of its platform supply vessels with Total in Nigeria

 
The company announced end of June 2017 to have entered into a contract with Total E&P Nigeria for the PSV Energy Scout - for a firm period of 3 months + optional periods of 3 months each.
 
The Company announced extension end of September 2017.
 
Energy Scout contract is now further extended in Direct continuation present firm contract and vessel now firm until 1st April 2018 + optional periods of 3 months each thereafter.
 
The vessel has been working for Total in Africa for quite some time now, with the last four charters coming from Total E&P Nigeria, Total E&P Angola, and Total E&P Congo for general supply duties.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News