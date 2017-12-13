Cenac Marine Awards SubM TPO Contract to ABS

ABS said it was awarded a Third-Party Organization (TPO) contract by Cenac Marine Services, owner and operator of a fleet of inland and offshore vessels, to support compliance with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter M requirements.

The contract establishes ABS as Cenac’s sole TPO, providing oversight of their Internal Survey program and additional support with ABS surveyors when required.

“Tugboat owners and operators are urgently seeking and evaluating options for Subchapter M compliance,” said ABS Americas Division President, Jamie Smith. “With the Certification of Inspection date rapidly approaching, ABS is guiding owners to find the right compliance solution – suited for their unique needs – while also considering operational demands.”

“Cenac Marine Services’ diligence in researching and aligning ourselves with other industry leading companies, has lead us to enter into a partnership with ABS to ensure that our safety and maintenance standards are in complete compliance with USCG Subchapter M requirements,” said Cenac Marine Services owner Arlen “Benny” Cenac Jr. “Cenac feels very confident that our relationship with ABS will be successful and only grow into the future.”

As a USCG Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO, ABS provides fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance. ABS can administer audits for the Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) – a USCG approved TSMS option on behalf of American Waterways Operators (AWO).