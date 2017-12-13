Marine Link
Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Cenac Marine Awards SubM TPO Contract to ABS

December 13, 2017

(Photo: Cenac Marine)

(Photo: Cenac Marine)

ABS said it was awarded a Third-Party Organization (TPO) contract by Cenac Marine Services, owner and operator of a fleet of inland and offshore vessels, to support compliance with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter M requirements. 

 
The contract establishes ABS as Cenac’s sole TPO, providing oversight of their Internal Survey program and additional support with ABS surveyors when required. 
 
“Tugboat owners and operators are urgently seeking and evaluating options for Subchapter M compliance,” said ABS Americas Division President, Jamie Smith. “With the Certification of Inspection date rapidly approaching, ABS is guiding owners to find the right compliance solution – suited for their unique needs – while also considering operational demands.” 
 
“Cenac Marine Services’ diligence in researching and aligning ourselves with other industry leading companies, has lead us to enter into a partnership with ABS to ensure that our safety and maintenance standards are in complete compliance with USCG Subchapter M requirements,” said Cenac Marine Services owner Arlen “Benny” Cenac Jr. “Cenac feels very confident that our relationship with ABS will be successful and only grow into the future.” 
 
As a USCG Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO, ABS provides fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance. ABS can administer audits for the Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) – a USCG approved TSMS option on behalf of American Waterways Operators (AWO). 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News