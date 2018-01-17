Maersk Supply Service Wins Contract With Quadrant Energy

Maersk Master and Maersk Mariner, Maersk Supply Service’s two first Starfish-class anchor handling vessels built in 2017, will be on contract with Quadrant Energy in Western Australia, commencing March 2018.

Both vessels will support Quadrant Energy’s Phoenix South and Van Gogh drilling campaign which will initially cover three wells for a duration of 150 to 200 days. The highly modern and efficient vessels will be supporting Transocean’s semi-submersible rig DD1 with supply and anchor handling duties throughout the campaign.

“Quadrant Energy is an important customer. We are excited about having our two new-built Starfish vessels, Maersk Master and Maersk Mariner, operating together on this programme. This is a unique opportunity to demonstrate their state-of-the-art capabilities such as minimised environmental footprint, high standard for safety and on board comfort for customers,” says David Lofthouse, Head of Commercial Asia-Pacific.

Before coming to Australia, Maersk Master has worked in the North Sea region on a decommissioning project, while Maersk Mariner came to Australia in August 2017 to work for another customer.