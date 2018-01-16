Marine Link
Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Vigor Wins $19.6m Navy Ship Repair Contract

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2018

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is being awarded a $19,629,518 firm-fixed-price contract to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements for USS Kidd (DDG 100) Chief of Naval Operations scheduled, selected restricted availability (SRA) in support of the DDG-51-class destroyer ship repair program.  For U.S. Naval Surface Combatants – typical repair and maintenance work to be performed in SRA includes modernization ship alterations; blasting, painting and surface preparation for complete or touch-up preservation, freeboard, struts, rudders, running gear, ground tackle, and sea-chest; hull, mechanical and electrical; various interior tanks.  Work will be performed in Everett, Washington, and is expected to be completed by September, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 working capital (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $19,629,518 will be obligated at time of award.  Funds in the amount of 19,000,938 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.  This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity (N4523A-18-C-0550). 

 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News