Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Contract: Safran Tapped to Equip Egyptian Patrol Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 4, 2024

The Egyptian Navy has chosen Safran to outfit is new patrol vesssels, being built in Egypt at Alexandria Shipyard, with advanced optronic and navigation systems.

