Contract: Safran Tapped to Equip Egyptian Patrol Vessels

Related News

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

MarineNews Editor Joseph Keefe weighs in with a look at the previous five years on the waterfront. It’s not what you think.You…

Times are Bleak for Ship Recyclers

As oil and even the overall Baltic Exchange’s main sea index fell further this week (about 1.6%), the increasing supply in…

Blakeley BoatWorks Delivers Pushboat to Cooper Marine

Mobile, AL-based Blakeley BoatWorks has announced the completion and delivery of Hull 107, formally named M/V Claire Ellen…

Fincantieri Open to Collaboration with Thyssenkrupp Marine Arm

Fincantieri is open to all types of collaboration with the warship division of conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, but it is up to…