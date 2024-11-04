Contract: Safran Tapped to Equip Egyptian Patrol Vessels
The Egyptian Navy has chosen Safran to outfit is new patrol vesssels, being built in Egypt at Alexandria Shipyard, with advanced optronic and navigation systems.
