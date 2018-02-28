SeaSafe Marine Wins Höegh Contract
SeaSafe Marine has signed a sole service supplier agreement with Höegh-Wallem Ship Management Inc. to provide services and spares for the lifeboat systems on their fleet’s 38 vessels.
