Thursday, March 1, 2018

SeaSafe Marine Wins Höegh Contract

February 28, 2018

 SeaSafe Marine has signed a sole service supplier agreement with Höegh-Wallem Ship Management Inc. to provide services and spares for the lifeboat systems on their fleet’s 38 vessels.

 
Managing Director of SeaSafe Marine, Andrew Lemmis says, “We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Höegh-Wallem which will run for 5 years and cover all planned and unplanned services; in addition to the supply of all spares."
 
He added: "This contract with Höegh also includes a second annual vessel visit to provide equipment specific on-board training of crew and clearly demonstrates our commitment for providing the very highest level of global service under a fixed price."
 
"The tender process for this appointment was very competitive but we were able to offer assurances on service delivery and scope of benefits and that we will provide Höegh with the proactive support that they require,” Andrew said.
 
This appointment brings the total number of third-party vessels under formal contract with SeaSafe Marine to over 170.
 
