SeaSafe Marine Wins Höegh Contract

SeaSafe Marine has signed a sole service supplier agreement with Höegh-Wallem Ship Management Inc. to provide services and spares for the lifeboat systems on their fleet’s 38 vessels.

He added: "This contract with Höegh also includes a second annual vessel visit to provide equipment specific on-board training of crew and clearly demonstrates our commitment for providing the very highest level of global service under a fixed price."

"The tender process for this appointment was very competitive but we were able to offer assurances on service delivery and scope of benefits and that we will provide Höegh with the proactive support that they require,” Andrew said.

This appointment brings the total number of third-party vessels under formal contract with SeaSafe Marine to over 170.